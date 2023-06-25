The minister says the global arbitration system must be reformed with an oversight mechanism to hold arbitrators to strict ethical standards.

PETALING JAYA: Azalina Othman Said has called for reforms to the international arbitration system to prevent sovereign nations being crippled by rogue arbitrators and litigation funds abusing the system.

Azalina said an oversight mechanism was vital to ensure arbitrators are held to strict ethical standards and prevent the appointment of rogue arbitrators.

She also called for the regulation of litigation funding, a system by which private equity interests provide funds for legal suits hoping for a massive return from the outcome.

Azalina, who is law and institutional reform minister, made the calls following legal claims pursued by a group calling themselves heirs of the defunct Sulu sultanate.

The lack of a monitoring mechanism has led to the arbitration process being abused to threaten sovereign countries, she said in a statement quoted by Bernama.

“In the Sulu case, there was no element of professionalism and ethical conduct as the arbitration process was not agreed upon by both parties involved (the Sulu group and the Malaysian government),” she was quoted as saying.

“And the award order was issued illegally because of the prior annulment of the arbitrator’s appointment by the Spanish court.”

Annual payments of RM5,300 to the descendants of the Sulu sultan were discontinued by Malaysia after an armed group landed in Lahad Datu in 2013 to pursue a claim of sovereignty over Sabah.

Earlier this month, Malaysia won a legal battle in France that is likely to result in the cancellation of an arbitration award in favour of the Sulu group, requiring Malaysia to make settlement of about US$15 billion over territorial claims related to Sabah.