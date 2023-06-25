PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says the huge turnout at PN election events is an ‘early sign’ that the coalition still holds sway after making gains in the 2022 general election.

PETALING JAYA: A convincing win for Perikatan Nasional at the six state elections will serve as a referendum on the unity government, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the huge turnout at several election-related events by PN, in Selangor, Kelantan and elsewhere, was “an early sign that the ‘Perikatan Nasional wave’ of the 2022 general election would persist through the state elections”.

“I am confident that solid support shown for PN at the state elections will be seen as a referendum on the federal government.”

Muhyiddin is the latest PN leader to talk about the impact of the impending polls on the unity government.

Yesterday, Selangor PN chief Azmin Ali claimed that should the opposition coalition wrest power in Selangor from Pakatan Harapan, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would be “brought down”.

On June 4, PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin also called the state elections as the people’s referendum on the federal government’s poor achievements under Anwar’s leadership.

However, Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan said the outcome of the six state elections will not affect the position of the unity government.

Muhyiddin also said that PN must explain to the rakyat what it will do should it form state governments as outlined in its manifesto.

He also said the coalition’s experience in Putrajaya during the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crises, when he was prime minister, showed that PN could make a good government.

Elections to the state assemblies of Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be held soon.