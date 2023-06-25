State Pakatan Harapan chairman Amirudin Shari says both coalitions must unite to save and restore the country from the damage caused by Perikatan Nasional.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Amirudin Shari has urged the coalition’s election machinery and members to forget their past differences with Barisan Nasional (BN) to win the upcoming state elections.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor menteri besar, said cooperation between PH and BN will contribute immensely to the two coalitions jointly winning a two-thirds majority in the state.

“It won’t be long before our friends from BN will come together (in the state election campaign),” he said during his speech at the launch of the Selangor PH election machinery here last night.

“We can forget about past differences because what’s important now is that we unite and come together to save and restore the country from the damage caused by the Sheraton Move and Perikatan Nasional (PN),” he said.

Amirudin also urged supporters, along with Selangor citizens, to defend the state from those who wish to create strife and raise racial sentiments for their political gain.

“That’s why we want to defend Selangor, not so that those chosen to contest would be elected, but for us to continue the state’s excellence and prosperity,” he said.

The Selangor state assembly was officially dissolved on Friday, paving the way for fresh state elections. Besides Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Kedah are also slated to hold state elections soon.