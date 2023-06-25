Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub says it will prevent or minimise the purchase of subsidised petrol by owners of foreign-registered vehicles.

JOHOR BAHRU: The government is trying to identify a suitable location for a non-subsidised petrol station in the Johor capital, says domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub.

He said a study is being carried out by the domestic trade and cost of living ministry, given that Johor borders Singapore and many vehicles from the republic fill up petrol in Johor Bahru.

“The pilot project of opening two (such) petrol stations in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian, Perlis, has helped to save nearly RM6 million in the government’s fuel subsidy allocation.

“In Johor Bahru, we are doing a detailed study and if there is a suitable place, we will open it to prevent or minimise the purchase of subsidised petrol (by owners of foreign-registered vehicles),” he told reporters after an event here last night.

On May 18, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the domestic trade and cost of living ministry was in the final stages of finalising the implementation of non-subsidised petrol stations in several other states after the pilot project was implemented in Perlis.

Salahuddin also issued a reminder that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to fill up subsidised petrol, RON95, and this includes buying the fuel in containers as the petrol subsidy is only to be enjoyed by Malaysians.

“In relation to a video that went viral involving a Singaporean who wanted to buy subsidised petrol, the closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage showed the intended buyer was prevented from doing so.

“The Singaporean said the fuel was to be used in a go-kart. I am waiting for a report from my ministry’s office in Johor. If the petrol station owner committed an offence, the owner can be prosecuted according to the law,” he said.

Yesterday, Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said police had opened an investigation paper in connection with a case of an altercation involving a food delivery rider who reported to police about two foreign men buying RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Iskandar Puteri in Johor on June 16.