PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has hinted at some surprise nominations by the party in the upcoming state elections, including the naming of key figures who were with Umno until recently.

Reluctant to disclose further details, Hadi told reporters to wait until nomination day when the list of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates is made known, and if it will include former Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, Berita Harian reported.

“Wait for nomination day to see if his name (Nik Abduh) will be included or not. God willing, there will be a surprise,” he said.

“God willing, there will (also) be figures from Umno,” he was quoted as saying.

He was speaking to the media at the launch of the Kelantan PN election machinery in Kota Bharu last night

So far, only former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, who joined PAS earlier this month, has been mentioned as a potential PN candidate in Kelantan. Annuar is the former MP for Ketereh, a district in Kelantan.

Speculation is rife that Nik Abduh, who is the son of former Kelantan menteri besar Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, has been dropped from the list of candidates.

He was not nominated to defend the Bachok parliamentary seat at last year’s general election (GE15).

Husam, Nik Omar not on PH list

Meanwhile, Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) has not listed former Amanah deputy president Husam Musa and Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz, another one of Nik Aziz’s sons, in the list of its proposed candidates for the state election.

Kelantan PH chairman Muhammad Husin said this is in line with their approach to prioritise new faces who have not contested in previous parliamentary seats.

In GE15, Husam lost in Pasir Mas while Nik Omar lost in Pasir Salak.

PH will be cooperating with Barisan Nasional (BN) at the upcoming polls, and the allocation of seats is expected to be finalised today.