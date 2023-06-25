Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin says he spends thousands of ringgit on tax consultants to manage his taxes every year.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said he has always paid his taxes whether as a businessman in the past or since becoming an MP in 2008.

The Larut MP was responding to reports over an investigation by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) over claims that he had defaulted on his taxes, Harian Metro reported.

“Recently, LHDN conducted a raid in my house. I was a businessman in the past and became a MP from 2008.

“But the issue of me not paying taxes has never been raised before because I pay my taxes every year. I use a consultant and spend thousands of ringgit to file my taxes,” he was quoted as saying.

He slammed those who were “intentionally spreading stories that I do not pay taxes”.

The former home minister was speaking to the media at the launch of the Kelantan PN election machinery in Kota Bharu last night.

The opposition leader also stressed that he had never taken money from the proceeds of gambling from any company or individual, warning that he will sue those who defame him with such claims.

He said such claims have led to him being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) but that the agency’s probe was “unable to find any such funds”.

“Finally, when there is no corruption case, there are parties trying to tarnish my reputation, which is related to the recent issue with LHDN,” he said.

“I will resolve my issues with the MACC and LHDN. I have instructed my officers to gather all the news that defames me before I take legal action. I am not afraid because I am right.”