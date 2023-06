The accused was charged with raping the 15-year-old on three occasions in 2019.

PETALING JAYA: An elderly man was sentenced to 12 years’ jail, with one stroke of the rotan, on each of the three charges of raping his niece four years ago.

He was found guilty by the sessions court in Besut, Terengganu, Harian Metro reported.

The man had been charged with raping the 15-year-old at a house in mid-March 2019 and on March 31 and in June that year.

Sessions court judge Hakim Ahmad Fadhli allowed a stay of sentence, with bail set at RM15,000.