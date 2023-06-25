The state election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the state assembly.

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, has consented to the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on June 28 to make way for the state polls.

Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor was granted an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin at Wisma Darul Aman today to receive consent to dissolve the state assembly, Bernama reported.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Kelantan did not dissolve their state assemblies prior to the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

It was previously reported that the leaders of these six states had reached a consensus that the best time to dissolve their state assemblies would be in the last two weeks of June to allow for the state elections to be held simultaneously.

Kedah has 36 state seats up for grabs. Currently, Perikatan Nasional (PN) holds 20 seats (PAS with 14 and Bersatu 6), followed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with 10 seats (PKR 5, Amanah 3, DAP 2). Barisan Nasional and Pejuang each have two seats.

Two seats are currently vacant in the Kedah state assembly. PKR’s Johari Abdul, the Gurun assemblyman, announced last December that he had vacated his seat to take up the post of Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Meanwhile, Belantek assemblyman Isa Shafie of PAS passed away on June 14.