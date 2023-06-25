Fernando Casal Bertoa says any political financing law must be part of other institutional reforms, such as a specific law to regulate political parties.

PETALING JAYA: Implementation of a proposed law on campaign financing and political donations is only the first step towards ending corruption in politics, says an academic.

Fernando Casal Bertoa, an associate professor at the University of Nottingham, said a political financing law must be supported with institutional reforms for it to achieve success.

Bertoa, who has researched political financing and party regulation, said Malaysia must introduce a new law for political parties instead of relying on the Societies Act and the Registrar of Societies.

He said political parties should not be treated like NGOs or civil society groups as they differed in functions.

He said other countries already had laws governing political parties.

He said Taiwan had a specific law to establish a fair and competitive environment for political parties and to ensure the organisation and operation of political parties complied with the principles of democracy and the establishment of a healthy and robust party-based political process, he said.

“It may even lead to constitutional reforms as many countries in the world have constitutionalised their political parties, some have the principle of internal democracy and transparency (for political parties),” Bertoa told FMT.

Calls for institutional reforms, including a national anti-corruption plan and a law to regulate political financing, have been raised over the years by the Bersih electoral reform group and by Pakatan Harapan.

However, the PH-led unity government has since been accused of dragging its heels about implementation, with Bersih accusing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of not making clear his commitment to carry out the promised reforms.

In May the Dewan Rakyat was told that the draft of a proposed Political Financing Bill would be tabled before a parliamentary select committee for discussion and review.

Bertoa said a political financing law must be reviewed every now and then after it comes into force, to maintain its relevance.

“We should make the best law possible so it does not need to be reformed in two or three years but in seven or eight years you may need to revise it. It depends on the context and the way political parties apply the political financing law,” he said.