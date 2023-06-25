Kubu Gajah assemblyman Khalil Yahaya claims the poster was uploaded by his Facebook page’s administrator.

PETALING JAYA: Police will record PAS assemblyman Khalil Yahaya’s statement in relation to a fake poster on his Facebook page which alleged that DAP vice-chairman Teresa Kok had been appointed Felda chairman.

Brickfields police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the Kubu Gajah assemblyman had been asked to go to the Taiping police headquarters on Tuesday morning.

“An appointment has been set to record PAS assemblyman Khalil Yahaya’s statement at 10am on June 27 at the Taiping police headquarters,” he told FMT.

Amihizam said the case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Khalil is also being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Friday, Kok dismissed claims that she had been appointed as Felda chairman, as stated in the poster uploaded on Khalil’s Facebook page.

Khalil had publicly apologised for the matter, alleging that the poster was uploaded by his Facebook page’s administrator.

The Seputeh MP said Khalil should have been more careful when sharing information publicly. She also lodged a police report.

Felda also denied anyone had been appointed to the post, which will become vacant at the end of this month.

On Wednesday, Felda chairman Idris Jusoh said he had been informed by the Prime Minister’s Department to vacate the position at the end of the month.