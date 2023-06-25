The PKR information chief says the public understands that the unity government is focussed on looking out for the people’s well-being in a post-Covid-19 era.

PETALING JAYA: A former DAP MP’s dig at Barisan Nasional and Umno will have no bearing on voters in the impending state elections, according to PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the public understood that Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government was focussed on looking out for the people’s well-being following the Covid-19 pandemic, Bernama reported.

He also said that criticisms by friends of the unity government should be treated as lessons to improve themselves.

Fahmi said Pakatan Harapan would leave it to DAP to deal with Tony Pua. “We do not want to poke our noses into other parties’ affairs. It is up to them,” he was quoted as saying.

On Friday night, Pua had said at a DAP fundraising dinner that PH supporters must prove that “a multiracial party that is clean and not corrupt” could do better “than corrupt coalitions like Barisan Nasional, Umno and Bersatu”.

The comment drew criticisms from both Umno and DAP, with DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook saying the remark was uncalled for.

Fahmi played down rumours of an election boycott by MCA, called for by the party’s youth wing. He said such threats were part and parcel of politics and the issue would subside once seat negotiations between coalition partners were completed.

He said PH and BN have yet to finalise six or seven overlapping seats eyed by both coalitions.

Fahmi said PH would leave it to coalition chairman Anwar Ibrahim and the top leadership of the unity government to resolve the matter. “I believe a solution will be reached soon,” he said.