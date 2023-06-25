The coalition’s state election director says the Selangor government has an excellent track record with various initiatives to help the people.

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor Pakatan Harapan has set a target of victory in 51 of the 56 state legislative assembly seats in the elections expected to be held in August.

Selangor PH election director Yahya Mat Sahri said the coalition’s confidence is based on the state government’s excellent track record in developing Selangor.

He said voters could see that the PH-led Selangor government had reached out to the people through initiatives that helped them, such as the Darul Ehsan water scheme, free insurance coverage and takaful scheme, and senior citizens scheme.

“In addition, the cooperation between PH and Barisan Nasional is also able to further strengthen the people’s confidence in the unity government as well as draw more votes,” he said after a special PKR meeting at the prime minister’s official residence.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is PH chairman and PKR president.

Yahya said seat discussions would be completed soon. Several seats were still in the negotiation stage, including Gombak Setia and Kota Damansara.

He said the seat negotiations were being conducted among the presidents of PH component parties. “At our level, the party negotiation committee, it’s settled,” he said.

Yahya said the half-hour meeting was chaired by Anwar, with deputy president Rafizi Ramli, the vice-presidents, and secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail present.

The state assembly was dissolved on Friday. Selangor is one of six states to hold its state assembly elections this year. The others are Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

PH won 51 of the 56 seats at stake at the previous elections in 2018. BN won 4 seats and PAS one seat .

Before dissolution, PH held 40 seats through PKR (19), DAP (15), Amanah (6), BN (5), Bersatu (4), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (2).

PAS, Pejuang, and Warisan have one each, along with one independent representative. Another seat in Batang Kali was declared vacant after the elected representative failed to attend the assembly sitting for over six months.