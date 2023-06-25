The Umno man says state assembly elections would not change the fact that the current government has sufficient parliamentary seats to stay in power.

PETALING JAYA: The outcome of the six state elections later this year will not affect the position of the unity federal government, according to Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad said the results would not change the fact “that we hold 148 parliamentary seats”, enough to remain in power, China Press reported.

The Pontian MP said this in response to rumours that the current government will be overthrown in August following the state elections.

Ahmad said he believed that voters would back the current government as they have been able to witness its performance since coming to power seven months ago.

“There are a lot of encouraging factors, for example, Malaysia’s improved position in the world competitiveness ranking, which has gone up from 32 to 27.

“And we are trying to reduce our deficit from 5.6% to 5.0% (in the latest budget),” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had predicted that the state elections could pose a threat to the Anwar Ibrahim government’s hold on power if the outcome favoured the opposition, Perikatan Nasional (PN), in five of the six states.

Tuan Ibrahim said if PN successfully retained power in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, and took over in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan from Pakatan Harapan, “the federal government will be challenged and it’s not impossible that it will fall”.

However, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli brushed off such claims saying it was numerically difficult for Anwar’s government to fall, even if a big bloc were to quit the ruling coalition.