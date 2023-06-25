This follows declaration of a counter-terrorist operation in Moscow.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians in Russia, Armenia and Belarus have been advised to stay vigilant following the declaration of a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) in Moscow and Moscow region yesterday.

The Malaysian embassy in the Russian federation, in a statement shared through its Twitter account, urged all Malaysians in the three countries to register or update their latest locations.

They are required to provide their contact information to the embassy via email: [email protected] and telephone numbers; +7 (495) 419 9898/99 or +7 (906) 746 1333 (duty officer).

The embassy said registration was critical to ensure that all relevant information and updates could be communicated as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“The embassy is closely monitoring the current situation in the country and urges all Malaysians, particularly students in Moscow, Kursk, St Petersburg and Volgograd, to always stay vigilant and calm, limit movement outdoors, avoid crowded areas, always carry personal documents (including passports) and ensure travel documents are valid and easily accessible.

“Malaysians who plan to travel to the Russian federation are advised to defer all non-essential travel until the situation improves,” it added in the statement.

Meanwhile, foreign minister Zambry Abd Kadir said on his Twitter account that the ministry “was closely monitoring the situation in Russia following the unrest caused by an armed mutiny”.

The embassy is in close contact with all 755 registered Malaysians and has requested them to remain calm, vigilant and stay indoors.”

Tensions are escalating in Russia after the Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, once a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, launched a revolt to topple the Russian military.

Prigozhin said his fighters would proceed to Moscow, prompting the Kremlin to enhance security measures across various regions of the country, Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

In the latest development, Prigozhin claimed his fighters decided to turn back to avoid bloodshed when they were about 200km from Moscow.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed he held talks with the Wagner head with Putin’s consent and that Prigozhin had accepted a de-escalation deal, said the report.