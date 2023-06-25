James Chin expects minimal impact as a result of the former DAP MP’s ‘corrupt coalition’ remark against Barisan Nasional and Umno.

PETALING JAYA: An analyst sees little to no impact on Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) hopes in the upcoming state polls from the friendly fire directed by DAP’s Tony Pua against BN and Umno.

University of Tasmania’s James Chin said this was because BN’s main component party, Umno, and DAP had different voter targets, and would not clash directly at the polls.

According to Chin, with Umno likely to be fielded in rural, Malay-majority seats while DAP and their PH allies targeting urban, non-Malay majority areas, the two main coalitions in the unity government will still do well in the state elections.

He said the reaction from the outburst shows a lack of understanding of the political relationship between Umno and DAP which had been acrimonious before GE15, just seven months ago.

Chin said most reasonable people know that these two parties can never come together ideologically and such maverick opinions can be expected.

“A lot of people misunderstood tensions between Umno and DAP. Obviously, there are tensions due to political ideologies, but they have totally opposite targets,” he told FMT.

Pua had reportedly described BN as a corrupt coalition and hoped that PH would be able to form its own government without involving Umno and BN in the next general election.

Chin said Pua’s remarks should not come as a surprise, as he addressed hardcore supporters who have long perceived Umno as corrupt and promoting a “ketuanan Melayu” (Malay supremacy) ideology.

Chin said Umno had also criticised DAP in fiery speeches for endorsing a “Malaysian Malaysia” ideology, among others.

“So this Pua episode is just bad PR, and also the reality of living in today’s world, because in social media, everything you say is captured, then blown and dissected out of proportion.

“While the DAP top brass say Pua’s statement does not reflect the party’s stance, he remains an ideologue of the DAP,” he said.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said there is nothing new about the strained relationship between the grassroots in Umno and DAP, especially with the latter being well aware that the only alternative to Umno was PAS coming to power.

“So regardless of what happens or what was being said, DAP grassroots will back Umno. And similarly Umno grassroots will also have to bite their tongue and support DAP,” he said.

Azmi said regardless of the friendly fire by Pua, DAP can stand on their own in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang without Umno’s support.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk said Pua’s discontent stems from a faction within the party that is yet to accept the DAP-Umno alliance, and, as such, the remark was not surprising.

“I think Tony Pua is calling a spade a spade, having been the main actor behind the unravelling of the 1MDB issue. I’m pretty sure he is frustrated with what is going on. However, his comments could cause many fence-sitters to cast their votes the other way,” he said.