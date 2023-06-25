IPOH: Police arrested a foreign woman believed to have slashed an acquaintance at an oil palm estate in Ayer Tawar, Manjung, yesterday.
Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said they received a call regarding the discovery of a 38-year-old man’s body at 5.15pm near a sawmill yesterday.
The man was found unconscious, with several slash wounds on his body and head.
Police also found two iron rods for hooking oil palm bunches, a net to collect palm fruit, a towel and a motorcycle belonging to the victim nearby.
Police arrested the woman in the Ayer Tawar area at about 3.30am today and she was remanded until July 1.
Yusri said a post-mortem revealed the cause of death was due to profuse bleeding as a result of slash wounds from a sharp weapon.
Those with information have been asked to contact investigating officer Azalan Ab Karim of the Manjung police headquarters at 019-3927837 to assist in the investigation.