Zuraida Kamaruddin says there is no justification for the order to pay RM10 million in damages to PKR.

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin says she will appeal a High Court order for her to pay RM10 million in damages to the party.

Describing the court’s decision as “baseless” and “undemocratic”, Zuraida also said there was no justification for the RM10 million order.

“This decision is wrong as it denies the people’s right to freedom of association, which is a fundamental right in the Federal Constitution,” the former Ampang MP told Berita Harian.

On Friday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered Zuraida to pay RM10 million in damages for breaching a party bond she signed six years ago. The court also ordered Zuraida to pay RM50,000 in costs to PKR.

The former minister claimed that she signed the bond under duress, but Justice Akhtar Tahir ruled the evidence showed that she signed the bond with full knowledge of the contents.

PKR, through its secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, had filed a suit in 2020 against Zuraida, claiming that she had breached the contractual bond by joining Bersatu following the Sheraton Move in late February 2020.

The party said it was invoking Section 71 of the Contracts Act 1950 to establish its right to recover compensation for benefits Zuraida enjoyed as Ampang MP and by being appointed minister.

In her defence, Zuraida claimed the bond was “unconstitutional”, adding that PKR could not enforce its terms as they breached her freedom of association guaranteed under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.