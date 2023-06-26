The prime minister will witness the signing of business deals between the two national railways and energy companies.

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Laos at the invitation of his Laotian counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone.

Anwar is scheduled to meet leaders of Muslim organisations in the country at a hotel here tonight.

Tomorrow, Anwar will meet Siphandone at the prime minister’s office and witness the signing of agreements between the state railways of the two countries, Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd and Thanaleng Dry Port, and a memorandum of understanding between the national energy companies.

The prime minister will hold a high-tea event with the Malaysian community in Laos at the Malaysian Embassy here. He will also officiate the opening of the embassy building.

Some 230 Malaysians in Laos, mostly professionals and business people, are expected to attend the event.

The total trade between Malaysia and Laos surged by 425% from US$48.7 million (RM202.5 million) in 2021 to US$255.6 million (RM1.13 billion) in 2022, mainly contributed by the increase in demand for Malaysia’s electronic products.

Malaysia is the fourth biggest contributor of foreign direct investment in Laos, after China, Thailand and Vietnam. The investments are mainly in the energy, automotive and banking sectors, and free trade zone.