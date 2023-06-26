A suspension order has been served on Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, according to integrity and standards compliance department director Azri Ahmad.

PETALING JAYA: A police inspector filmed berating a lance corporal and the public in two separate viral videos has been suspended from duty.

Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department director Azri Ahmad said the suspension order under Section 78 of the Police Act 1967 was served on Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar.

“As such, all powers, rights, and privileges granted to the officer are suspended pending the disciplinary authority’s decision,” he said in a statement.

Last Thursday, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claimed that Sheila had been suspended from the force.

However, Sheila was quoted by the New Straits Times today as saying that she was never served any letter of suspension from the force. Hence, she said, Saifuddin’s statement came as a surprise to her.

Earlier today, Berita Harian reported that Sheila claimed trial to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code with intimidating a woman. She faces up to two years’ jail or a fine, or both, if convicted.

She was also charged with intending to insult the modesty of a man under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum five-year prison sentence or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

In a separate court, Sheila was charged with intending to insult the modesty of lance corporal Abdul Arif Farhan Abdul Razak. Magistrate Nor Hafizah Rajuni granted bail of RM2,000.

All three offences were allegedly committed at an eatery at Taman Sri Gombak here around noon on June 15.

Sheila’s lawyer, M Manoharan, pleaded for a lower bail amount earlier, saying she had been in the police force since 2016.