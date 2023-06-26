The document outlines the challenges faced by the healthcare sector and reforms to be implemented over the next 15 years.

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Negara has approved the government’s health white paper, which details long-term reforms to be carried out to the health system.

The policy paper was tabled by health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa on June 15 and was debated by 27 senators.

It details the challenges faced by the healthcare sector, as well as the policy, strategy and direction for healthcare system reforms to be implemented over the next 15 years.

At the Dewan Negara today, deputy health minister Lukanisman Sauni said the ministry is constantly working to improve healthcare facilities, Bernama reported.

He said the ministry is now repairing nearly 400 dilapidated clinics across the country.

Lukanisman said the ministry will start a study on the gap between demand and supply in the healthcare system to better understand the public’s needs.

He said the study will ensure that facilities, equipment, and personnel will be clearly mapped out and projected until 2040 to ensure the public has access to hospitals and health clinics throughout the country.