Labuan PKR chief Simsudin Sidek is the new deputy chairman while two local Umno leaders have been appointed to the advisory council.

LABUAN: Former foreign minister Anifah Aman has been appointed Labuan Corporation (LC) chairman for a two-year term effective June 19.

A statement from the corporation said the appointment was made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after the post had been vacant since the middle of last year.

Labuan PKR chief and Sabah PKR secretary Simsudin Sidek has been named the deputy chairman.

Federal territories department director-general Rosida Jaafar retained her post as LC board member until Oct 6, 2025.

Businessman Liew Shan Wen was also appointed to the LC board.

Labuan Umno deputy chief Bashir Alias has been appointed as LC advisory council chairman, while Labuan Wanita Umno chief Niswati Tarji has been named one of the council’s members.

The council’s remaining four members have yet to be announced.

The post of deputy chairman for the advisory council has been scrapped for this 2023-2025 term.