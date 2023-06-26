The comic book contains a page which allegedly denigrates an Indonesian maid working in Malaysia.

JAKARTA: Dozens of Indonesians gathered outside the Malaysian embassy here to protest the sale and print of a comic book which contains a page which allegedly denigrates an Indonesian maid working in Malaysia.

Protestors from a non-governmental organisation known as Corong Rakyat demanded that the authorities stop the print and sale of the comic book in several bookstore chains in Malaysia.

They also urged the authorities to investigate the motive behind the story and illustrations by the writer, Cheeming Boey.

According to local news reports, Boey, 45, is a Malaysian citizen who was born in Singapore and lives in the United States.

South Jakarta police sent 47 personnel to monitor the protest that started at 12pm and ended about an hour later.