Lawyer Salehuddin Saidin informs the Court of Appeal the former Felda chairman has been admitted to hospital.

PUTRAJAYA: Former Felda chairman Isa Samad’s appeal from his conviction for corruption involving RM3.09 million linked to the purchase of a hotel in Kuching has been rescheduled to Oct 16.

This came after lawyer Salehuddin Saidin informed the Court of Appeal that Isa has been admitted to a hospital for a heart problem.

“His wife, who is his bailor, also could not be here (today) because she took a knee injection and is unable to walk. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz did not object to the adjournment of the appeal.

Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail then rescheduled the appeal, saying: “We hope he will be all right by then.”

The other judges who sat with Hadhariah were Justices Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Azmi Ariffin.

Isa was accused of receiving RM3.09 million in kickbacks for approving the purchase of the hotel.

In 2021, the High Court found him guilty of nine counts of corruption and sentenced him to six years in prison and a fine of RM15.4 million.

He was released on bail of RM1.5 million pending the disposal of the appeal.

Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) paid RM160 million in 2014 for the purchase, reportedly at least 50% higher than the actual value of the property.

Justice Nazlan Ghazali, who presided over the trial, ruled that the defence had failed to cast reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

In his judgment, he said the court found the defence’s narrative on the nine counts of corruption merely an “afterthought”.

The court was told that Isa accepted the money in nine tranches between July 2014 and December 2015.

The money was paid by Sarawak businessman Ikhwan Zaidel to Isa for approving FIC’s purchase of the hotel, and passed to Isa through his former aide, Zahid Arip.

“It is true that no one witnessed the handover. Zahid had testified that the money was passed to the accused (Isa) in secrecy,” Nazlan said.

“Testimonies by defence witnesses such as the accused’s former secretary (Zuraida Ariffin @ Shaari) and bodyguard (Kamar Bashah Shariff) did not assist the defence’s case.

“The secretary may not have seen Zahid walking into the accused’s room with something in his hand, and the bodyguard does not necessarily check on the accused’s bag at the end of the day.”

Isa was Negeri Sembilan’s longest-serving menteri besar, having held the office between 1982 and 2004.