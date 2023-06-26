In the most recent World Airport Survey, KLIA fell five spots to 67 while Singapore’s Changi Airport was voted the world’s best airport.

SEPANG: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook wants the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to compete with Singapore’s Changi Airport.

He said KLIA used to be ranked among the best airports globally in the World Airport Survey as voted by travellers.

However, in the most recent survey, KLIA fell five places to 67, while Changi Airport was voted the world’s best airport.

Loke urged Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to improve its service and facilities to be on par with other renowned airports in the region within the next three years.

“We must strive to improve constantly. When we opened KLIA 25 years ago, our ranking was quite good,” he told reporters after launching a capsule hotel in KLIA.

In 2001, KLIA was ranked second-best but has fallen down the pecking order since.

Loke said KLIA was developed with the goal of becoming an air transport hub for passengers and cargo in the region.

He said it still has the potential to meet the objective, given the availability of land surrounding the airport and the setting up of e-commerce companies in the area.

“The aspiration and vision of KLIA’s establishment was not for it to become a feeder airport.

“We should strive to become a transportation hub, rather than serving as a feeder to Changi Airport or any other airport,” he said.