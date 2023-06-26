Tuaran police say the 29-year-old had just been discharged from a mental hospital in Kota Kinabalu on Friday.

PETALING JAYA: A man who allegedly sexually assaulted three women in Tuaran on Saturday was discharged from a mental hospital the day before, say the police.

Tuaran district police chief Noraindin Maidin said they received reports lodged by three women on Saturday stating that they were sexually assaulted by an unknown man earlier in the day.

A 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday, with initial investigations finding that the man, who tested positive for drugs, had a person with disabilities (OKU) card stating that he had a mental disability.

“He is a registered patient at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang in Kota Kinabalu and was discharged from the hospital on Friday,” Noraindin said, adding that the man was to receive follow-up treatment on a weekly basis.

“The police advised the public not to panic as the suspect is mentally disabled and has been apprehended.”

He advised the public to contact the police if similar incidents occur.