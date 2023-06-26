She takes over the local media giant from Khairul Anwar Salleh who is stepping down to pursue interests in the arts and creative writing.

PETALING JAYA: Media Prima Bhd has appointed Nini Yusof chief executive officer of Media Prima Television Networks (MPTN) and Primeworks Studios, effective Aug 1, the company said in a statement.

Nini will succeed Khairul Anwar Salleh, who Media Prima said had decided to step down to pursue his interest in the arts and creative writing.

As CEO, Nini will oversee the operations of TV3, TV9, 8TV, ntv7, Tonton and Primeworks Studios. She will report to Media Prima group managing director Rafiq Razali.

Nini is currently deputy CEO at MPTN and Primeworks Studios. She previously held key leadership roles as director of sales and strategy, and chief content officer of Media Prima Omnia and Primeworks Studios.

Nini joined Media Prima from NBC Universal. Prior to that, she was with Fox Networks Group and Star TV. Nini started her career with KPMG.

“Nini’s extensive experience in the domestic and regional media segments will be invaluable to the group as we continue to provide high-quality content for our audiences and innovative solutions to our advertisers,” Rafiq said.

“Her proven track record with Media Prima will ensure a seamless integration into the new role as we continue to navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Rafiq also thanked Khairul for his contributions to the company.