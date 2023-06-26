The Muda president said his party will look to the likes of PKR and start small and gradually expand.

PETALING JAYA: Muda will measure its own strength before fielding candidates in the state elections, party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

He acknowledged that Muda need to be realistic and would not contest every seat because of the party’s lack of funds and machinery.

“This is a long-term investment for Muda and Malaysia, we admit this is not an easy choice, young people contesting without money and experience.

If we lose it’s OK, but we will learn,” he said at the party’s virtual town hall broadcast on TikTok Live.

Earlier today, Syed Saddiq announced that Muda will contest the state elections on its own, which will result in clashes with unity government allies Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be holding elections soon.

The Muar MP said that PAS, DAP and PKR had faced similar hurdles when they first started.

He claimed that a party currently dominating the unity government had won only one seat in its first election but had “worked its way up”.

“For Muda, we want to work our way up, we want to contest ideas to provide the rakyat with choices,” he said.

Muda was founded in 2020 and had contested in the Johor elections, as well as the 15th general election, as an ally of PH.

In Johor, Muda won the Puteri Wangsa state seat, while Syed Saddiq successfully defended his Muar parliamentary seat in November.