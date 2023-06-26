A representative from the PH media centre says Syeikh Zainul Asri Romli’s statements are seditious.

PETALING JAYA: A representative from Pakatan Harapan’s media centre has filed a police report against preacher Syeikh Zainul Asri Romli for allegedly likening PAS’ rivals to “enemies of Allah” during the “Himpunan Kedah Berselawat” event last Saturday.

In the report sighted by FMT, complainant Muhammad Yahaya claimed that Zainul, in his speech, said he hoped “Allah would defend Kedah from being conquered by His enemies” and that Islam would emerge victorious.

Muhammad claimed that the statements, made in reference to the upcoming state elections, were seditious.

“Such statements can clearly lead to misunderstanding among the people. They also pose a threat to the stability and security of the nation and can cause public disorder,” he said.

He claimed that the term “Allah’s enemies” is frequently employed by terrorists and extremists to motivate their followers to disobey the law.

At a press conference, Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda said Zainul’s statements may “further radicalise PAS’ supporters” and play up the state polls as a battlefield for Muslims against non-Muslims.

Hasbie said this is the second report filed against Zainul, following one lodged in Kedah. He did not disclose details of the first report.

“We want to make sure that such irresponsible statements are stopped,

“We will lodge reports nationwide so the government will take action against these irresponsible individuals who deploy religious sentiments for personal gain,” he said outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

Hasbie also said he was confident that home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail would take proactive measures in this matter.

“If we see there’s a delay (in the government taking action), then we will meet the minister so that urgent and serious action can be taken,” he said.

Zainul is an independent preacher and formerly deputy chief of the Kedah PAS ulama council.

He courted controversy in February when he claimed that a mosque in Penang had been turned into a temple.