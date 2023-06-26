Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says such claims are a part of ‘old politics’.

PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has brushed off claims that the party is linked to former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

At a press conference, Syed Saddiq said these claims were “not true” and that Muda simply wanted to “champion genuine politics”.

“That’s the problem with old politics. When young people speak up, they say we are answering to old politicians, who bring old politics themselves.

“The reality is that Muda celebrates diversity. We want to see decentralisation of power and a truly multiracial and moderate Malaysia,” he said.

