Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri says her ministry has implemented advocacy initiatives to foster awareness about reproductive health.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 256 cases of abandoned babies were recorded from 2020 to 2022 based on police statistics, says women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri.

To deal with the issue, she said, the ministry has implemented various advocacy initiatives to foster awareness and concern among the community about reproductive health through the national population and family development board (LPPKN).

“This is to help the general public, especially teenagers, to avoid falling into social problems such as pregnancy out of wedlock and so on,” she said in the Dewan Negara today.

“In this regard, LPPKN has launched the national reproductive and social health education (Pekerti) policy and action plan, which has been developed since 2009 and updated in 2022.”

She was replying to Amir Ghazali, who asked about the number of abortions recorded from 2020 to 2022 in the various states, and the ministry’s plan to overcome the issue of promiscuity leading to the birth of illegitimate children.