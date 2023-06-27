The PKR vice-president said BN has a longstanding history in those states, as well as an existing grassroots presence.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Kelantan and Terengganu state chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says Barisan Nasional has been given priority to contest more seats in the two states at the upcoming state polls.

According to Berita Harian, the PKR vice-president said BN will contest more seats in Kelantan and Terengganu due to its longstanding history in both states and established grassroots presence there.

“But we (Pakatan Harapan) also have our roles and our strategies for our seats there in the ones we feel we can win in,” he said.

Nik Nazmi also said that seat allocations among parties in the unity government is “99% complete”, adding that more details will be announced soon.

Kelantan and Terengganu are among the six states that will head to the polls soon. The others are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Kedah.

Kelantan dissolved its 45-seat state legislative assembly on June 22.

Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar will be granted an audience with the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, tomorrow to obtain consent to dissolve the 32-seat state legislative assembly.

Last week, Bernama reported that Nik Nazmi said PKR is optimistic of winning several seats in the coming state elections. He said PKR had several advantages, among them its strength in urban seats.

Meanwhile, when asked about Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announcing that the party will contest the state elections on its own, he said it was too early to comment on the matter.

“I’ve yet to discuss it with the party’s leadership. Muda only made the announcement today, so it is too early for me to comment,” he said.