Two other children in the car were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

ALOR SETAR: A couple and their eight-month-old baby girl were among four killed in an accident involving a car and a trailer lorry along Jalan Kulim-Baling, Padang Meha, Kulim, today.

Kedah fire and rescue department public relations officer Abdul Rahim Che Omar said the department received a call about the incident at 4pm today.

Rahim said the four who died in the accident were the mother of the baby, aged 30, her 32-year-old husband, the eight-month-old baby and a 59-year-old woman.

Two other children, a boy aged six and a two-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were sent to Kulim Hospital for treatment.