PAS’ Ahmad Amzad Hashim had defended his parliamentary seat in GE15 by over 40,000 votes.

PETALING JAYA: A Terengganu election court has nullified Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s victory in the race for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat in the last general election (GE15).

Bernama reported that the election court annulled the PAS man’s GE15 win.

Ahmad, a former deputy science, technology and innovation minister, had defended his Kuala Terengganu seat in GE15 after beating Barisan Nasional’s Zubir Embong by 40,907 votes.

He was first elected Kuala Terengganu MP in 2018.

Previously, Terengganu Umno had filed three election petitions to challenge Perikatan Nasional’s victories in Marang, Kuala Terengganu and Kemaman.

Umno alleged that there was vote-buying during the campaign period and that most households in the constituencies received RM500 to RM1,000 each.

Earlier today, a separate election court dismissed Umno’s bid to remove PAS leader Abdul Hadi Awang from his Marang parliamentary seat.

High Court judge Hassan Abdul Ghani, sitting as an election court judge, ruled that Umno candidate Jasmira Othman had failed to raise reasonable doubt and dismissed the case.

He ordered Jasmira to pay Hadi RM50,000 in costs.

