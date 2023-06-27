The chief minister says the decision reaffirmed the state government’s stand in not recognising the claim.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said the Hague Court of Appeal’s dismissal of a bid by the Sulu group against the Malaysian government is further proof that the group’s claim has no locus standi.

Hajiji hailed the decision and said it also reaffirmed the state government’s stand in not recognising the claim.

“Sabah shares the federal government’s confidence, as stated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, that it was closer to completely nullifying the award after the decision,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Hajiji thanked the prime minister and the federal government for the decisive actions to stand firm to protect Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“The state government will continue to work closely with the federal government until the so-called Sabah claim is quashed,” said the chief minister.

The Hague Court of Appeal in the Netherlands had dismissed the Sulu claimants’ application for recognition and enforcement of a purported arbitral award of US$14.9 billion (RM62.59 billion) to be enforced in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Armizan Ali said the latest court decision marked the failure of those who tried to manipulate the international system and process of justice for their own vested interests.