The father of three will face more charges in several more states for other cases involving the same victim.

PETALING JAYA: A former ship mechanic claimed trial in the Johor Bahru sessions court to three charges of raping and sexually assaulting his niece as well as producing a porn video five years ago.

According to Bernama, the 41-year-old man was also charged with possessing pornographic pictures and videos. He pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before judge VM Mabel Sheela.

The father of three was accused of raping his niece, producing a pornographic video and committing physical sexual assault on her when she was seven years old.

The offences were allegedly committed at a house on Jalan Rawa, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, at 1.30am on Aug 1, 2018.

He was charged under Section 372(2)(e) of the Penal Code and Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), which provide for up to 30 years’ jail and six strokes of the rotan, if convicted.

The sexual assault charge was framed under Section 14(a) of Act 792, read with Section 16(1) of the same Act. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and whipping if found guilty.

He was also charged under Section 10 of Act 792 with being in possession of child pornography at a house in Taman Nusantara, Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, at 9pm on May 24.

He faces five years’ jail or a RM10,000 fine, or both, if convicted of this offence.

Mabel granted bail of RM8,000 on each charge and the accused was ordered to report to the nearest police station every month, surrender his passport and not to contact the victim or any of the witnesses.

The judge fixed July 24 for case mention and submission of documents.

Bernama reported that the accused will face more charges in several more states for other cases involving the same victim.