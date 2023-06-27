MACC chief Azam Baki says more time is needed to study the allegations since they allegedly took place 20 years ago.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has yet to open any investigation paper into alleged abuse of power in the award of a RM214.2 million fibre optic replacement contract 20 years ago.

According to Berita Harian, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the agency needed more time to study the allegations since they allegedly took place 20 years ago.

Azam said MACC was still going through the information it received involving the allegations, adding that an investigation paper would be opened if there was basis for the claims.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed that Opcom Sdn Bhd, a company linked to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s son, allegedly received a RM214.2 million fibre optic replacement contract 20 years ago.

In a statement of defence in response to a defamation suit by Mahathir, Anwar cited a directly negotiated contract that had been awarded to Opcom, a company in which Mahathir’s third son, Mukhriz, allegedly served as director from March 30, 1994 to Oct 14, 2009.

Anwar said Telekom Malaysia Berhad, a government-linked company with Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) as its special shareholder, issued a letter to the finance ministry seeking permission to engage in direct negotiations with Opcom in 2003.

He also said MoF Inc was under the control and direction of Mahathir, who was both prime minister and finance minister at the time.

Meanwhile, Azam said the investigation paper on allegations of corruption in the human resources ministry in the recruitment of foreign workers will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers in two weeks.

He said the investigation was in its final stages.

Several senior officers in the ministry had been implicated in the case, and MACC had also questioned human resources minister V Sivakumar.

Three of Sivakumar’s aides were arrested by MACC in April, believed to be in connection with the approval of migrant worker quotas. Sivakumar later said five of his aides had been sacked.