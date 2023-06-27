Experts agree the presence of Berjaya Land’s aviation CEO on the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia board is not proper.

PETALING JAYA: The government should revoke the appointment of Chester Voo to the board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) because of “a serious conflict of interest”, says an anti-corruption activist.

Edmund Terence Gomez said the government had failed to learn from similar mistakes in the past, such as the appointment of Rashdan Yusof as the Energy Commission chairman while he was still a senior executive of Gamuda Bhd.

Voo’s appointment, announced by CAAM on June 10, raised concerns due to the Berjaya Group’s participation in the aviation industry and its proposal to build an airport on Pulau Tioman.

CAAM is also the authority responsible for issuing aerodrome operator licences (AOL).

Voo became Berjaya Land’s CEO of group aviation in February. A company statement at the time said he would oversee airlines under Berjaya: Berjaya Air, Asia Jet and Rafflesia Airways.

Gomez said the government had failed to learn from similar mistakes it had made in the past, citing Rashdan’s recent appointment as an example.

Despite his appointment in February to head the energy regulator, Rashdan kept his position as deputy group managing director of Gamuda, which is involved in the renewable energy business.

He resigned from Gamuda two months later following widespread criticism.

“I would have thought that the unity government would have realised the implications of the controversy, but that does not seem to be the case,” Gomez told FMT.

Badlishah Sham Baharin, president of Muslim NGO Ikram, said Voo, who previously served as CEO of CAAM between 2020 and 2022, would have access to information regarding licence renewals as well as information on the commercial aspects of aviation.

“Being privy to such information will put him in direct conflict of interest as he is the CEO of Berjaya Land’s aviation group,” said Badlishah.

He cautioned that the move will concern competitors in the industry as it would “give rise to unfair competition”.

Transport expert Rosli Khan warned that Voo’s appointment to CAAM’s board might affect Malaysia’s reputation in the global aviation industry.

He said that as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Malaysia is bound by charters and protocols covering aspects such as safety, security, efficiency and environmental protection.

“Failing to comply with some basic and fundamental rulings may cost our country dearly as far as insurance claims are concerned,” he told FMT.

Rosli emphasised that CAAM must be administered in line with the ICAO’s mandate.

“Members of the CAAM board must be independent, non-executive, and cannot be drawn from any existing operating airlines or cannot be a representative of any operating airlines,” he said.

Former SPAD official Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said a conflict of interest could arise “if Voo is able to leverage his position at CAAM to the advantage of Berjaya Group”.

However, he suggested such conflicts could be managed by an independent body.

Wan Agyl proposed a joint task force between CAAM and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to frequently “review any potential abuses of power and conflicts of interest”.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook yesterday said the legality of Voo’s appointment as a CAAM board member had been referred to CAAM’s legal adviser.

FMT has reached out to Voo for comment.