The Selangor menteri besar praises administration and transparency policy for helping to draw investors.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor contributed a record 25.5% to the national gross domestic product (GDP) last year, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said.

According to Amirudin, the figure represents an increase of 0.7% over that for 2021.

He said the success underlined Selangor’s highest growth and contribution to the country’s GDP since Pakatan Harapan was given the mandate to govern the state in 2008.

“According to the statistics department, Selangor’s economic growth was 11.9%, compared to the national rate growth of 8.7%.

“Selangor is one of the four states whose economic growth exceeded the national level. The others were Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Pahang,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said Selangor’s manufacturing sector contributed one-third of national output with an increase of 9% in 2022, while the construction sector contributed 34.1% to the national economy.

“Selangor’s services sector continued to be vibrant at 13.6% in 2022 and recorded the highest growth compared to any state,” he said.

Amirudin attributed the success to the perseverance and planning of his team, the state executive council and civil servants who were committed to positioning Selangor as Malaysia’s economic growth engine.

“This kind of success also proves the confidence of the investor community in the Selangor administration, which continues to be committed to transparency and fairness,” he said.