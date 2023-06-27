A report had said the communications and digital minister ‘threatened’ followers with police action during his TikTok live session.

PETALING JAYA: Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil has rubbished a report stating that he threatened viewers of his TikTok live video with police action for posting comments critical of himself and the government.

The Lembah Pantai MP said he was reminding them not to make provocative remarks over issues pertaining to race, religion and royalty (3R).

“With regards to 3R, everything I have said remains the same,” he told FMT. “It’s the same thing that (home minister) Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has said. I gave a reminder to everyone not to post incendiary 3R comments.

“When I’m doing my TikTok live at events, often the comments people make touch on 3R. I’ve said this in many places that social media users should not use 3R for political purposes.”

Earlier, MalaysiaNow reported that the minister was two hours into his live session yesterday before he told off his viewers for mocking him and questioning the government’s policies.

Correcting the report, Fahmi said he had observed many users making disparaging remarks each time he went live on TikTok, and had to remind them that authorities may take action against them.

In March, he had said that amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 (Act 588) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1988 (Act 589) could help curb issues relating to 3R.

He said many matters under the two Acts needed to be updated in line with the advances in current technology.