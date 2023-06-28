Bukit Aman sergeants deny working with 2 others to rob a man at his Wangsa Maju home.

KUALA LUMPUR: Two policemen attached to Bukit Aman were charged alongside two others in the sessions court here today with robbing a man of millions of ringgit at his condominium.

The two sergeants – Ahmad Shahrizan Ab Rahman, 42, from the intelligence, operations, records (D4) division, and Shawal Chekman, 40, from the Special Branch (E9) – as well as Khairul Anwar Ahmad, 40, and Firdaus Zainal, 27, pleaded not guilty before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

The four were charged with committing gang robbery on Syafiq Hazane Dzulfikri, 25, at the Irama Wangsa condominium in Section 10, Wangsa Maju, at 8.30pm on May 25.

The charges, framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, provide for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip said the prosecution did not stipulate its bail demands because the offence was non-bailable.

“If the court allows bail, then I propose each accused pay RM50,000 in one surety as the offence involves a robbery of millions of ringgit,” said Nidzuwan.

Lawyer Yazzer Azzad Zainudin, representing the two policemen, argued that bail should be set at RM3,000 each, as did Rohan Razi, representing the other two defendants. Defence counsel claimed the men had families to support.

The court set bail at RM12,000 in one surety for each defendant and fixed July 31 for the next mention of the case.