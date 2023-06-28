The law and institutional reform minister says the verdict signifies Malaysia’s achievement to prevent enforcement of ‘sham award’.

PETALING JAYA: The Hague Court of Appeal’s landmark judgment yesterday will likely put an end to the purported Sulu sultanate’s heirs future attempts to enforce their claims in other countries.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the decision reinforced Malaysia’s stand that the arbitration was a sham from the start.

As a result of this decision, the purported Sulu heirs will not be allowed to assert claims on Malaysian assets in the Netherlands.

“The Hague Court of Appeal’s decision signifies Malaysia’s achievement in its ongoing legal challenge to deprive the enforcement of the purported awards globally,” Azalina said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the court dismissed a bid by eight descendants of the former sultanate to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award against the Malaysian government.

Earlier this month, the Paris Court of Appeal effectively annulled the US$15 billion award from Spanish arbitrator Gonzalo Stampa.

Azalina said Malaysia is obtaining costs from the Sulu heirs following the Paris decision.

The Sulu sultanate saga began when individuals claiming to be heirs of the now defunct sultanate sought arbitration in Spain after Malaysia ceased an annual payment following the Lahad Datu incursion.

Earlier this month, Azalina had questioned the claimants’ decision to “jump” to courts in other countries for a decision over the matter.

The claimants should settle the matte in Spain first, she said.