Goh Chiaw Hoe admits to hurting his 7-year-old child, changing his plea during court proceedings today.

MUAR: A father was sentenced to a day in jail and fined RM1,400, in lieu of two months’ jail, by the magistrates’ court here today for hurting his son with a cane last year.

Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin handed down the sentence to Goh Chiaw Hoe, 36, after he changed his plea to guilty during proceedings today.

The unemployed father-of-five was charged with causing hurt to the seven-year-old boy in Taman Beting here at 6pm on Aug 7, 2022, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same act.

According to the facts of the case, a teacher took the victim to the school medical officer, who discovered the injuries.

The medical officer then lodged a report at the Muar police station.

The victim was later treated at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital for bruises to his left hand and leg.

His father was arrested at 10pm on Aug 9.

Deputy public prosecutor Nabihah Mohd Noor prosecuted, while lawyer Tay Chee Fu represented the accused.