Kelantan police say the boy was detained at the roadside after a brief chase.

PASIR PUTEH: Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in possession of 74.8g of heroin valued at RM40,000 here yesterday.

Pasir Puteh police chief Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the teenager, who is a Form 5 student at a secondary school here, was apprehended at the roadside in Kampung Lembah Semerak at 5pm.

He said the teenager was observed sitting on a yellow-and-black Yamaha Y15ZR, which had no registration number.

“The suspect attempted to flee but was arrested by a member of the district narcotics CID team.”

He said officers searched the bike and found 20 plastic bottles containing heroin.

Zaizul said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine.

“He was remanded for seven days from today. He will be investigated for taking and trafficking drugs.”