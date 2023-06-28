The economy minister says a policy paper on a progressive wage system will be presented to the National Economic Action Council in August.

PUTRAJAYA: The government will ensure that the people’s income increases “periodically” to cope with the rising cost of living, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said.

He said Putrajaya is currently focused on developing a progressive wage policy in order to guarantee that wages increase in an equitable manner.

“This will also encourage better wages for all workers, especially the younger generation,” he said at a press conference here today.

Rafizi said a policy paper on a progressive wage system will be presented to the National Economic Action Council in August.

He claimed the issue of equitable wages was never comprehensively addressed by previous administrations.

He also hopes that the country’s inflation rate will remain at its current level or decrease. This will then allow the prices of goods in August and September to remain stable.

Rafizi said the current rate of inflation of 2.8% was much better than when the unity government first took over from the previous administration.

“The goal of any government managing the economy is to ensure price stability. When inflation is around 2% to 2.5%, it means that the prices of goods will rise slightly year on year.

“If (the inflation rate of) 2.8% in May remains stable or decreases further in August and September to around 2.5%, it will help the people cope with the cost of living,” he said.

Separately, he said the economy ministry would be unveiling an agriculture and food project involving 400ha of land under the Inisiatif Usahawan Tani (Intan) next month.

This project, he said, was part of the People’s Income Initiative that aims at increasing the income of the hardcore poor and B40 group.

Rafizi said the project would also ensure a sustainable food supply for years to come.