Such statements give Islam a bad name, says the department’s director Hakimah Yusoff.

PETALING JAYA: The Islamic development department (Jakim) has hit out at those who issue statements that seem to “punish” those with differing views, saying such tactics could lead to disunity and threaten national security.

Jakim director Hakimah Yusoff said they were concerned that such trends could also give a bad impression of Islam.

“As a body tasked with safeguarding the sanctity of Islam, we are very concerned.

“We have an authority that issues fatwas (religious edicts) and oversees Islamic jurisprudences. This needs to be respected by all,” she said in a statement.

Hakimah’s remarks follow a recent claim by a preacher that God would defend PAS-led Kedah from “enemies of Allah”.

At a recent gathering, Syeikh Zainul Asri Romli was alleged to have said that “Allah would defend Kedah from being conquered by His enemies” and that Islam would emerge victorious.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) subsequently lodged a police report against him, claiming such a speech was seditious and that it was aimed at the coalition.

Zainul, who was formerly deputy chief of the Kedah PAS ulama council, has since admitted he made a mistake when making such a claim and denied it was aimed at PH.