PETALING JAYA: PKR Youth has called on Muda to clarify if it is still backing the unity government following the decision of the Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman-led party to contest in the coming state polls on its own.

The wing’s chief, Adam Adli, said Muda’s decision to go solo implied that it had lost confidence in Pakatan Harapan’s ability to govern the states led by the coalition.

“If Muda’s reasoning for going solo is simply because they were not given the chance to meet with PH, then I assume Muda is not a partner worth keeping,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said this in response to Syed Saddiq’s claim earlier today that the party had approached PH to work together in the state polls but that this was ignored.

Syed Saddiq said the party had submitted three letters requesting for a “simple meeting” with PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim but was “left hanging” and even ridiculed.

The former youth and sports minister said this when dismissing accusations that Muda was “overhasty” in deciding to go on its own in the upcoming state elections and that it was unwilling to cooperate with Anwar.

On Monday, Syed Saddiq announced that his party would contest the six state elections on its own, effectively clashing with PH and Barisan Nasional.

Prior to the 15th general election, Muda had applied to join PH.

PH coalition partners have disagreed on whether Muda should be welcomed into the coalition. Some argued the party would be a liability and that its inclusion would complicate seat allocations.