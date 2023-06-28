Muda’s focus now is on offering voters in the upcoming state elections some alternative candidates, says its secretary-general Amir Hadi.

PETALING JAYA: Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi has brushed off PKR Youth’s call on the party to state whether it is remaining in the government bloc or joining the opposition.

Amir said there was no need to make such a stand as the party’s focus now was on offering voters in the upcoming state elections some alternative candidates to those put up by the two major coalitions at the polls.

Prior to Muda’s announcement of going solo in the state polls, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional were set for a straight fight with Perikatan Nasional in the elections.

“We feel there is no need for us to declare that Muda is in the opposition or the government.

“We’re heading into elections in six states where Muda doesn’t even have a representative.

“We do not have any assemblymen in the respective (dissolved or soon-to-be-dissolved) state assemblies,” Amir told FMT.

He said voters had experienced being governed by BN, PH and PN, and would have the wisdom to choose their preferred assemblymen at the polls.

Amir also said Muda wanted to show that political parties must be consistent in their narratives and stands, whether it concerned political appointments or mega projects such as the navy’s littoral combat ships.

“If we disagreed with political appointments in government-linked companies in the past, then we must disagree with it now,” he said. “Our message is consistent.”

Earlier, PKR Youth chief Adam Adli urged Muda to state whether it was still backing the unity government or had crossed the aisle to join the opposition, following its decision to contest in the state polls on its own.

Adam said Muda’s decision to go solo implied that it had lost confidence in PH’s ability to govern the states led by the coalition.