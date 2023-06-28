The Penang DAP chief says it is up to the state committees to recommend their lists of candidates to the party leadership.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP does not have a policy barring an MP from running for an assemblyman’s post or vice-versa, says Penang DAP chief Chow Kon Yeow.

“There is no policy on this. There are some states where candidates (are allowed) to contest two (state and parliamentary) seats,” he told a press conference here today.

“It depends on the situation in each state,” he said, adding it is up to the state committees to recommend their lists of candidates to the party’s top leadership.

Chow, the Batu Kawan MP, was asked if DAP will allow any other MP to contest a state seat aside from himself.

Before the dissolution of the Penang state assembly today, DAP chairman and Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng was also the Air Putih assemblyman.

MORE TO COME

