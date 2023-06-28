Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says Sarawak ‘cannot just grab’ the airline and is still in negotiations with Putrajaya.

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is still keen on acquiring MASwings from Malaysia Airlines but not the carrier’s liabilities, state tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said.

In a report by Malay Mail, Karim was quoted as saying the proposed takeover was good but “we cannot just grab it”.

“Are we going to take over the liabilities of MASwings as well?” he said during a press conference to announce the date of the inaugural umrah flight from Kuching to Saudi Arabia, adding that ultimately it was for the federal government to decide.

Karim hinted that the state government was reluctant to take on the airline’s liabilities. Should the acquisition be successful, then MASwings will be folded into Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd.

Karim reiterated Sarawak’s ambition to own a regional carrier that can serve the rest of Malaysia and other destinations in Southeast Asia.