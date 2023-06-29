Penang’s caretaker chief minister says this will give political parties enough time to organise and activate their election machinery.

GEORGE TOWN: Caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow feels that it would be ideal to hold nominations of candidates about three weeks after the dissolution of state legislative assemblies to pave the way for elections in six states.

He said this would give the political parties enough time to organise and activate their election machinery.

He told Bernama that following the dissolution of the Penang state assembly yesterday, “speculation will now turn to the dates for nominations and polling”.

Elections must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

Chow, who is the Penang DAP chief and Pakatan Harapan chairman, said several matters needed to be undertaken following the dissolution, including drawing up the election manifesto, appointing polling station and counting centre agents, and preparing publicity materials.

“Once the nominations are over, the election campaign machinery will get moving, with face-to-face visits to voters, distribution of leaflets, and use of social media to get our message across to voters. This will go on until (the eve of) polling day.

“We need to organise these activities because they have their own processes, like what needs to be prioritised,” he said.

On a personal note, he said, the last few days before dissolution proved to be a significant part of his political journey as it marked the end of his current term as chief minister.

In the 14th general election (GE14), PH won 37 of the 40 state seats in Penang, including two by Bersatu, which was then part of the coalition. Barisan Nasional won two seats, and PAS one.

Before the dissolution, PH had 33 seats, BN two, and PAS one. In March, the state assembly approved a motion to strip the four Bersatu assemblymen of their seats under the state’s anti-hopping law.

Apart from Penang, the other states due to hold their state elections in the coming weeks are Kedah, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Kelantan.